Sussex school hacking: Cyber crime team speaks to students following attack

Officers from a specialist cyber crime team have spoken to students, teachers and parents after the school was targeted by hackers earlier this month.

By Joe Stack
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:01 BST

Bishop Luffa and Rumboldwhyke Primary School were both hit by ransomware attacks earlier this month, with hackers demanding a payment of $100,000 and threatening to release hundreds of sensitive files including children’s addresses, HR files and more.

The schools had been given a seven day deadline which has now passed. The school has been unavailable for comment and its systems remain down.

A specialist cyber crime unit is continuing investigations but no arrests have been made. Officers have been educating students, parents and teachers of the dangers of cyber crime.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement: “Sussex Police received reports of two schools in Chichester being targeted by ransomware attacks on Thursday (9 March).

“An investigation is ongoing, led by Surrey and Sussex’s specialist Cyber Crime Team, to identify any perpetrators.

“Members of the Cyber Crime Team have delivered education sessions to pupils, teachers and parents advising of the dangers of cyber crime and answering any questions.”

The school’s headteacher, Austen Hindman, said in a statement earlier this month: “The files on our server will, however, contain some personal details about staff, students and parents. As a school we do not have the financial means to pay a ransom. Even if we did, it would be a poor lesson to our students if we gave in to bullying. It is hard to understand why someone would choose to steal from and vandalise a school and use information about children for financial gain.”

