Sussex scouts leader given five-year jail sentence for sexual abuse of young girl

A scouts leader in Sussex, who abused a young girl in his care, has been jailed for five years – with an additional year on licence.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Oct 2023, 18:18 BST
Sussex Police said former maintenance engineer Daniel Williams, 51, ‘preyed on a young girl in his care’ as a scouts leader in Sussex.

“At Lewes Crown Court on October 9, he appeared for sentencing after admitting assaulting the child by penetration at an earlier hearing,” a police spokesperson added.

Williams – formerly of an address in Hassocks – was a scout leader for more than ten years and ‘committed the offence while acting in this role’, police said.

Former maintenance engineer Daniel Williams, 51, ‘preyed on a young girl in his care’ as a scouts leader. Photo: Sussex PoliceFormer maintenance engineer Daniel Williams, 51, ‘preyed on a young girl in his care’ as a scouts leader. Photo: Sussex Police
The spokesperson added: “He also admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

“The court sentenced Williams to a term of five years in prison and an additional year on licence to make a six year sentence in total.

“It means Williams will not be automatically released half way through his sentence.”

Williams was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to restrict his access to children, and will be a registered sex offender for life.

Speaking after the case, Detective Constable Dan Griffiths from the Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The victim in this case showed tremendous courage to come forward and report what had happened.

“She and her family received support from specially-trained officers.

“Daniel Williams is a dangerous offender who used his trusted position to enable his offending. He has abused that trust in the most abhorrent manner.

“This case shows Sussex Police’s determination to get justice for victims and ensure dangerous individuals are not able to pose further risk to the community.

“Sussex Police would like to extend their gratitude to the Scouts Association for fully cooperating with our enquiries and helping to support the victim and her family.”

Information about how Sussex Police investigate rape and serious sexual offences is available at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-investigation/

Advice to victims about getting appropriate help and support is also available at https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/.