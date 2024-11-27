Sussex seafront dog attack: Police appeal after two bulldogs targeted man and his pet

Sam Morton
Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:15 BST

The police are investigating an attack by two bulldogs in Lancing.

This incident happened on Sunday (November 24) at about 7.55am near Beach Green, according to Sussex Police.

“We are investigating a report of a man and his dog being attacked by two other dogs while he was walking along Lancing seafront,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim and his dog were approached by two bulldogs nearby who then attacked his dog. He sustained a bite from one of the dogs while trying to protect his dog who was injured and had to be taken to the vets for treatment.”

This dog attack happened on Sunday (November 24) at about 7.55am near Beach Green, according to Sussex Police. Photo: Google Street ViewThis dog attack happened on Sunday (November 24) at about 7.55am near Beach Green, according to Sussex Police. Photo: Google Street View
The police have now issued a description of the person with the bull dogs.

“The woman with the two bull dogs was described as white, 5ft 5in with short dark hair worn in a side parting,” the spokesperson added.

"She was wearing a navy blue tracksuit top, white jogging bottoms and was holding a dog ball launcher. The two bulldogs were white with light brown patches on their coats.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has any information which could help the investigation – is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 765 of 24/11.

