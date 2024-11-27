Sussex seafront dog attack: Police appeal after two bulldogs targeted man and his pet
This incident happened on Sunday (November 24) at about 7.55am near Beach Green, according to Sussex Police.
“We are investigating a report of a man and his dog being attacked by two other dogs while he was walking along Lancing seafront,” a police spokesperson said.
"The victim and his dog were approached by two bulldogs nearby who then attacked his dog. He sustained a bite from one of the dogs while trying to protect his dog who was injured and had to be taken to the vets for treatment.”
The police have now issued a description of the person with the bull dogs.
“The woman with the two bull dogs was described as white, 5ft 5in with short dark hair worn in a side parting,” the spokesperson added.
"She was wearing a navy blue tracksuit top, white jogging bottoms and was holding a dog ball launcher. The two bulldogs were white with light brown patches on their coats.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has any information which could help the investigation – is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 765 of 24/11.