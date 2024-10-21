Sussex Police said a group of friends were celebrating at Rockwater on Hove seafront when three members of the party ‘became involved in altercations with other guests’, on the evening of November 25, 2022.

"Three men have been sentenced following a series of violent incidents at a venue in Hove, which left several people injured,” a police spokesperson said today (Monday, October 21).

"The men – Abdulmajid Mohamed, 30, of Oxford Road, Chiswick, Fouad Al Soufah, 29, of Lampton Road, Hounslow, and Michael Evans, 29, of Thornbury Road, Isleworth – were involved in incidents that left one man with a broken ankle and two others with head injuries after they were struck with glass bottles and punched.”

Police said the violence began when Mohamed and Al Soufah ‘approached three men outside the venue’.

"Mohamed held two of the men against a marquee and Al Soufah punched one of the men, aged 23, from Southwark, in the face,” the spokesperson explained.

"Soon after, Mohamed then hit a 23-year-old man from Bromley in the head. An affray ensued prompting party-goers and staff running for safety from the growing violence.

"The aggression escalated when Mohamed re-entered Rockwater, grabbed a heavy tequila bottle from behind the bar, and knocked a till to the ground as he left.

“Although the bottle was wrestled from his hands, he managed to re-arm himself with another, and further incidents followed involving all three men.” A ‘few minutes later’, a 21-year-old man from Brighton, leaving the venue with two friends, was ‘approached by Evans and Al Soufah’, police said.

Police said this young man was ‘pushed to the ground and repeatedly kicked’, adding: “Mohamed then joined in, leaving the victim with a broken ankle

"When a 21-year-old man from Chichester attempted to help the victim, Mohamed struck him with a bottle, causing it to shatter and leave deep lacerations on his forehead.

"A further man alleged that he was struck by Mohamed with a bottle from behind while he turned away in attempt to call police.

"Following reports relating to the outbreak of violence, officers quickly attended and Mohamed and Evans were identified and arrested as they attempted to split up and walk away from the scene.”

Police said Mohamed was charged the next day with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and was remanded to appear before court.

Evans was released on bail pending further enquiries, police said.

On November 28, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Mohamed was ‘remanded in custody’, but ‘later released on bail following an appeal’, police said. Police enquiries identified Al Soufah as the third man involved, and he ‘voluntarily attended’ Staines Police Station for an interview on February 15, 2023.

"He and the other two men were charged on September 14 with a further count of grievous bodily harm with intent and with affray,” the police spokesperson added.

“At court, Al Soufah was also charged with assault, to which he pleaded guilty on the first day of trial in Hove on July 22.”

On August 8, the verdicts were delivered.

Police said Mohamed was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and for affray. He was found not guilty in relation to a third grievous bodily harm with intent offence, where a 21-year-old ‘reported being struck with a bottle from behind’, police said.

Police said Al Soufah was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and of affray.

Lastly, Evans was found guilty of affray and of the reduced offence of causing grievous bodily harm without intent, police said.

The spokesperson continued: “On September 24, all Al Soufah and Evans were sentenced together at Hove Crown Court for their roles in the violent acts. Mohamed failed to appear at court for sentencing and he remains wanted at this time.

"In his absence, Mohamed was sentenced to six years in prison. Al Soufah received a four year sentence, and Evans received a 12-month suspended sentence, 200 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to complete a rehabilitation programme.”

Investigating Officer Jonathan Craze said the victims in this case ‘suffered long-lasting injuries’.

He added: “We are satisfied that these sentences reflect the gravity of the violence inflicted by these three men, who attacked others with little or no provocation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the numerous witnesses who came forward and played a crucial role in uncovering the truth.

“Their cooperation and patience during the investigation and criminal justice process were invaluable, and we extend our sincere thanks to them for their support.”

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Mohamed is asked to contact police by calling 999 quoting reference 28 of 26/11/2022.

1 . Three sentenced after outbreak of violence at Hove venue On September 24, all Al Soufah and Evans were sentenced together at Hove Crown Court 'for their roles in the violent acts', Sussex Police said, adding: "Mohamed failed to appear at court for sentencing and he remains wanted at this time." Photo: Sussex Police