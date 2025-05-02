Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents across Sussex are being warned about an increase in ‘doorstep crime’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Neighbourhood Watch said this is particularly prevalent in Adur & Worthing and Horsham.

“Please be aware that there has been an increase in doorstep crime and rogue trader reports across Sussex,” an email sent to residents read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adur / Worthing and Horsham have been identified as one of the areas, where incidents of cold calling to repair roof tiles and gutters have occurred.

Residents across Sussex are being warned about an increase in ‘doorstep crime’. (Stock image / National World)

“Doorstep criminals will use excuses to enter your home to steal or charge inflated prices for ‘repairs’, offer overpriced or substandard home maintenance or improvements.

“They will often say that the work is urgent and normally ask for immediate payment, even offering to go to the bank with you if you do not have cash to hand.”

The Sussex Neighbourhood Watch team asked that its message is passed on to ‘any vulnerable family members or friends’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report an incident of fraud, visit www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/fo/v2/report-fraud-bribery-corruption/ or call 101.

In emergency situations – if there is an ‘immediate danger to life’, someone is ‘using violence or is threatening to be violent’, or if the fraud is ‘happening right now and the suspect is still at the scene’ – you should call 999.