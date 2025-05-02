Sussex sees increase in doorstep crime and rogue trader reports
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Neighbourhood Watch said this is particularly prevalent in Adur & Worthing and Horsham.
“Please be aware that there has been an increase in doorstep crime and rogue trader reports across Sussex,” an email sent to residents read.
"Adur / Worthing and Horsham have been identified as one of the areas, where incidents of cold calling to repair roof tiles and gutters have occurred.
“Doorstep criminals will use excuses to enter your home to steal or charge inflated prices for ‘repairs’, offer overpriced or substandard home maintenance or improvements.
“They will often say that the work is urgent and normally ask for immediate payment, even offering to go to the bank with you if you do not have cash to hand.”
The Sussex Neighbourhood Watch team asked that its message is passed on to ‘any vulnerable family members or friends’.
To report an incident of fraud, visit www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/fo/v2/report-fraud-bribery-corruption/ or call 101.
In emergency situations – if there is an ‘immediate danger to life’, someone is ‘using violence or is threatening to be violent’, or if the fraud is ‘happening right now and the suspect is still at the scene’ – you should call 999.