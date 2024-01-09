A ‘dangerous’ man, who subjected his victim to a ‘vicious, prolonged assault’ in Sussex, has been jailed for 15 years.

Christopher Holland, 34, of Mill Lane, Littlehampton, was arrested after a police manhunt in November 2022.

"Police were called to a property in Brighton in the early hours of Saturday, November 26, after neighbours reported a woman screaming for help,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers forced their way into the property as Holland jumped from a second storey window and fled the scene.

Christopher Holland, 34, of Mill Lane, Littlehampton, was arrested after a police manhunt in November 2022. Photo: Sussex Police

“His victim – a woman in her 40s - had suffered significant injuries after what she described as a vicious, prolonged assault over more than 90 minutes, in which she feared she would be killed.”

Police said the woman was safeguarded after the ‘vicious’ and ‘horrific’ attack, and a manhunt was launched to locate Holland, who was arrested within 24 hours.

Police said he was charged with intentional strangulation, ABH and coercive/controlling behaviour and remanded in custody on November 28, 2022.

At Hove Crown Court on February 9, Holland pleaded guilty to all three offences, police said.

While awaiting sentencing, police said he was also charged with a violent sexual assault from August, 2022.

“He was subsequently charged with sexual assault by penetration, of which he was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on November 8,” the spokesperson added.

"At the same court on Friday (January 5), Holland was sentenced to 15 years in prison and given an indefinite restraining order against his victim.”

Holland’s victim described the impact of the abuse in a statement read out in court.

She said: “In the immediate aftermath, I was too scared to be in my house alone. Even though I knew that Chris was in prison, I kept thinking he was coming through the door for me. If I heard his ringtone or saw a red car that looked like his, panic would set in, and I would get anxious.

"Following the attack, my self-confidence was gone. During the assault, Chris pulled out so much of my hair that I was basically bald on the lower half of my head.

"My hair was pulled out so viciously that the hospital said it was gone at the root and would take a long time to grow back as a result. My head was swollen and painful.”

Detective Constable Jess Gwynn said domestic violence ‘devastates lives’ – from the physical impacts of assaults to the ‘long-lasting, psychological trauma’ that victims carry with them ‘once they are free of their abuser’.

She added: “Christopher Holland very quickly tried to control every aspect of his victim’s life, reaching a head with an appalling, prolonged attack that could have had tragic consequences if not for the quick-thinking of neighbours to call the police.

“Thanks to them, and the bravery of this young woman to support the investigation through to prosecution, a dangerous individual is now behind bars.