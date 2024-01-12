Two suspects have appeared in court after a shop was robbed in Sussex last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said officers were called to a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, at 9.45am on Wednesday, December 6.

A 49-year-old local man was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: “Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“Following an extensive search, assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, Charlie Crookes, 22, of Norwich Drive, Brighton, was arrested and charged with affray two counts of being in possession of a knife and robbery.”

Crookes appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Wednesday (January 17), police said.

Police said a second man – Anthony Kirsten, 44, of Hillside, Brighton – has now been charged with robbery, being in possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 9) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed on Tuesday, February 6.

A police spokesperson added: “A 57-year-old local man was additionally arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH). He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”