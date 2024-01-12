Sussex shop robbery: Two named and charged after police helicopter assisted search
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said officers were called to a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, at 9.45am on Wednesday, December 6.
A 49-year-old local man was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service, police said.
A spokesperson added: “Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.
“Following an extensive search, assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, Charlie Crookes, 22, of Norwich Drive, Brighton, was arrested and charged with affray two counts of being in possession of a knife and robbery.”
Crookes appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on December 8 and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Wednesday (January 17), police said.
Police said a second man – Anthony Kirsten, 44, of Hillside, Brighton – has now been charged with robbery, being in possession of a bladed article, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 9) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a crown court to be fixed on Tuesday, February 6.
A police spokesperson added: “A 57-year-old local man was additionally arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH). He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
See more crimes stories at sussexworld.co.uk.