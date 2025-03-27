Sussex shoplifters given prison sentences and Criminal Behaviour Orders

The inaugural Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP) week was held nationally between March 17 and 21, aimed to raise awareness of offences which impact shop keepers and workers.

Police said that locally, policing teams conducted high visibility patrols to provide reassurance to retailers and to target offenders – particularly those who continually commit crime and cause harm to the business community.

Elsewhere, the newly formed Arun Business Crime Reduction Partnership was launched to coincide the BCRP week.

The initiative is one of a number of actions partners are working on together to deliver quality streets across the district's town centres.

The BCRP provides reporting tools and in-person support to reduce the gap between the number of incidents businesses say are taking place in their premises and the town centres, and reports sent to Sussex Police in a way officers can follow up on or use to evidence the need for more resources.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Business and retail crime must be taken seriously and having a dedicated partnership within the district will help to increase reporting, improve public confidence and provide retailers with much needed reassurance that they will be supported.

“We have already witnessed the success of the DISC reporting platform across Sussex, with vastly improved information-sharing capabilities and closer relationships with law enforcement, which the Arun BCRP will quickly benefit from.

“I look forward to hearing about the positive outcomes once the Arun BCRP is up and running and to welcoming the new BCRP manager to a future Safer Sussex Business Partnership meeting in my office.”

In the lead up to, and during BCRP week, officers carried out test purchasing in areas of Eastbourne town centre, Old Town and Hampden Park, as part of an operation to combat the underage sale of restricted items.

During the course of recent checks, 25 per cent of the premises checked failed the test purchase, and sold both vapes and tobacco products to underage individuals.

Details of all premises tested whether they pass or failed will be passed onto Trading Standards who will investigate their licenses and take necessary remedial action.

Residents can report any information they have about potential underage selling of restricted products to police online.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

Force Business Crime lead, Chris Neilson, said: “Sussex Police works closely with our Sussex Business Crime Reduction Partnerships in our collaborative efforts to prevent crime and catch those committing crimes against our businesses.

“They support joint work with businesses around crime prevention, community safety and partnership working. They assist with training staff in businesses how to be aware of crimes and offending behaviour, obtaining of CCTV, identification of suspects, civil orders and liaising with businesses, local authorities, education and voluntary sector partners across day and night-time businesses.”

Adam Godden, Business Crime Specialist Advisor, added: “The national awareness week for BCRPs was brilliant to help highlight the excellent partnership working that we do with the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams throughout the whole year. We were fortunate enough in Eastbourne and Lewes to have some good outcomes to coincide with this week.

“It shows that through business engagement and reporting that police colleagues will persist in getting positive outcomes to ensure the businesses we support and its staff within are protected.”

1 . Sussex shoplifters given prison sentences and Criminal Behaviour Orders A week-long campaign to prevent and detect retail crime has resulted in multiple arrests across Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . Jodie Dawkins, 31, of The Goffs, Eastbourne 31-year-old Jodie Dawkins, of The Goffs, Eastbourne, has been jailed for 41 weeks following a string of shoplifting offences in the town. She was arrested and charged on Monday, March 17, and pleaded guilty to 12 counts of shoplifting. Photo: Sussex Police

3 . Ryan Breach, 35 Ryan Breach has been jailed for two months for a string of offences at stores in Worthing. Photo: Sussex Police