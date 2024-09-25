Sussex sisters who stole over £80,000 of items from airport duty-free shops jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two sisters from Sussex who stole high-value perfumes, make-up and other cosmetics from duty-free shops in airports, estimated to be worth at least £80,000, have been jailed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Laura Epitropou, 45, and Georgina Epitropou, 42, stole the majority of the items from Gatwick Airport, selling them either via online marketplaces or direct to specific purchasers.

Bank records showed that sales totalled around £40,000 in a conspiracy over a 10-month period up to September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura took 21 flights from London Gatwick during this period, mainly to Edinburgh, with her sister joining in on later flights.

Two sisters from Sussex who stole high-value perfumes, make-up and other cosmetics from duty-free shops in airports, estimated to be worth at least £80,000, have been jailed. Picture by National World

The force said messages between the pair showed that, on one occasion, they stole 73 items worth almost £8,000.

The pair from Crawley were arrested boarding a flight to Belfast from Gatwick and stolen items totalling almost £2,000 were found in their suitcase.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Laura and Georgina pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, and Laura pleaded guilty to an additional charge of acquiring criminal property, at Lewes Crown Court at a hearing on August 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were each sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on September 24, 2024, the force added.

Daniel Cummins from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Despite claiming that they were in debt when they were arrested, it was clear that both sisters were living beyond their means and using these thefts to fund their lavish lifestyles, which included cosmetic surgery.

“They were stealing to order, putting significant planning into these thefts, deciding how many items to take and even lowering that number after Laura was arrested by Police Scotland with stolen goods in her possession.

“The women sold the stolen products at around half the price they retailed for, making thousands in the process through online marketplaces and sales to individuals.”