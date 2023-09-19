Sussex slavery and trafficking: Suspect named and charged after armed officers make arrest
Sussex Police has revealed a man was arrested in Brighton earlier this month, on ‘suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain’. He has since been charged and was remanded in custody.
"Officers on patrol from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) stopped a vehicle in Marine Parade, in the early hours of September 4,” a police spokesperson said.
“Sussex Police can confirm that Ion Rudacan, 36, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with offences.”
Police said Rudacan appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 6 – charged with; controlling prostitution for gain; three counts of breaching a slavery and trafficking risk or prevention order; knowingly entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order; and seeking or obtaining leave in the UK by deceptive means.
Rudacan, also known as Ion Paun, was remanded in custody, and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 4, police said.
Inspector Oliver Fisher, from the Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist with our colleagues across the force.”