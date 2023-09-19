BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Sussex slavery and trafficking: Suspect named and charged after armed officers make arrest

Armed police officers arrested a man in connection with slavery and trafficking offences in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has revealed a man was arrested in Brighton earlier this month, on ‘suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain’. He has since been charged and was remanded in custody.

"Officers on patrol from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) stopped a vehicle in Marine Parade, in the early hours of September 4,” a police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sussex Police can confirm that Ion Rudacan, 36, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with offences.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)
Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

Police said Rudacan appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on September 6 – charged with; controlling prostitution for gain; three counts of breaching a slavery and trafficking risk or prevention order; knowingly entering the UK in breach of a Deportation Order; and seeking or obtaining leave in the UK by deceptive means.

Rudacan, also known as Ion Paun, was remanded in custody, and will next appear before Lewes Crown Court on October 4, police said.

Inspector Oliver Fisher, from the Tactical Firearms Unit, said: “Our highly-trained officers conduct a variety of duties above and beyond armed response, and regularly carry out patrols to assist with our colleagues across the force.”