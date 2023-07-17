A teenager, who was arrested in Worthing after a stabbing in Brighton, has appeared in court.

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Ship Street in Brighton shortly before 2am on Thursday, June 22, to reports of a man ‘having suffered serious injuries in a suspected stabbing’.

It transpired that a 26-year-old man had sustained ‘a life-threatening injury’ and officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) ‘helped provide critical life-saving care’, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The armed response officers helped with treatment of the man, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service,” a police spokesperson added.

Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) ‘helped provide critical life-saving care’ after a man was stabbed in Brighton. (Stock image / National World)

"The injured man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but has thankfully recovered and been discharged.”

Harvey Dannsah-Appiah, 18, of Monkswell Green, Bournemouth, was spotted by officers in Worthing on Monday (July 10). He was arrested and later charged with attempted murder and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 11, police said.

Police said Dannsah-Appiah was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This was a serious assault where a man suffered a life-threatening stab wound.

“Our firearms officers are not only highly trained in armed response, but also have enhanced first aid skills. The emergency medical care they provide frequently saves lives.

“This incident, as with others, shows the important public safety role our firearms officers carry out. The officers demonstrated great professionalism at a difficult scene.”

Police said the incident is still being investigated. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote Operation Inwood.