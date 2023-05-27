A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Russell Square in Brighton at around 4.50pm today (Saturday, May 27) following ‘reports of a teenager having been stabbed’, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Croydon has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘significant number of officers’ have been deployed to the area and will ‘continue to work on the investigation to identify and arrest anyone involved’, police said.

A ‘significant number of officers’ have been deployed to the area and will ‘continue to work on the investigation to identify and arrest anyone involved’, police said.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence around the city centre this evening while we establish the full circumstances of the situation.

“Enquiries are underway to identify and locate any suspects, while the victim is in the care of medical professionals.

“I understand an incident such as this is concerning for the community. We believe the individuals involved are known to each other and there is not deemed to be a wider risk to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad