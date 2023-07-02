NationalWorldTV
Sussex stabbings: Four men taken to hospital as police launch witness appeal

Three people were stabbed – and a fourth suffered head injuries – in a Sussex seaside town, in the early hours of Saturday morning (July 1).
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

Sussex Police said the force ‘received multiple reports’ of a group of people ‘fighting in the vicinity of Portland Road, Worthing’, around 1.05am.

"Officers swiftly responded to the scene to identify any suspects, victims and witnesses, and to ensure the safety of the wider public,” a police spokesperson said.

"Four men were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries; three for stab wounds and a fourth for a head injury.”

Sussex Police said the force ‘received multiple reports’ of a group of people ‘fighting in the vicinity of Portland Road’, around 1.05am. (Stock image / National World)Sussex Police said the force ‘received multiple reports’ of a group of people ‘fighting in the vicinity of Portland Road’, around 1.05am. (Stock image / National World)
Police said an investigation is underway and two arrests have been made.

The spokesperson added: “A 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and released on conditional bail until September 30.

“A 19-year-old man from Worthing, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, remains in police custody at this time.”

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47230123365.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

