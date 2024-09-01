Police

A teenager has been charged this evening (Sunday, September 1) with the murder of a man in a Sussex town, police said.

Sussex Police said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charge of murder against a 17-year-old male.

It follows the fatal wounding of 20-year-old Billy Ripley around 6.20pm on Thursday, August 29, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and supported by specialist officers.”

Police said the incident happened in Vicarage Field, Hailsham, and the 17-year-old who has been charged this evening is from Hellingly.

The spokesperson added: “The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with possession of a bladed article (a knife) in public. He remains remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 2.

“On Sunday, September 1, a 20-year-old man from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

“On Friday, August 30, a 21-year-old woman from Hailsham was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has since been released on conditional bail until November 30.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, senior investigating officer, said: “This has been a hugely distressing incident, not least for the family and friends of Billy Ripley, but also the wider community.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while our officers have conducted enquiries in the local area.

“Our officers will remain on patrol for reassurance, and in the meantime I would still urge anyone who can assist us in our investigation to please come forward and contact us.”