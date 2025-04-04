Sussex teenager charged with father's murder pictured in handcuffs

Fabio Botros, 19, appeared at Lewes Crown Court today (April 4) charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Sussex Police said emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance in Hartfield Avenue, Brighton on Tuesday (April 1), where they found two victims – a woman and a boy – outside the property with injuries.

Both were treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment. They have both since been discharged, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said a third victim, 57-year-old Emad Samir Botros Farag, was found inside the property with a significant head injury, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers quickly arrested Botros, of Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, near to the address and he was taken to custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “This was a shocking and tragic incident, and our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones.

“Through our initial enquiries, it has been established that the victims and defendant are known to one another, and that the weapons involved are believed to be two knives and a hammer.

“We recognise the impact this incident has also had on the local community, and we want to reassure members of the public that charges have now been secured and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“Our officers remain in the area conducting enquiries, and we are grateful for the support and patience of the public.”

Anyone who has information to report is asked to contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Catullus.

