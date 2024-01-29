Sussex teenager jailed for county lines drug dealing
Charlie Angel, 19, was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in prison after he was identified as running the ‘Snupe’ county drug line in the area.
The teenager supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Brighton, police said.
“Police were initially searching for a high risk missing person, who was suspected to have been exploited and involved in the supply of Class A substances,” a police spokesperson said.
"The 17-year-old was safely located along with two other children aged 16 and 17 at a flat in Peacehaven in August 2023, where class A drugs were found being prepared for distribution.
"A number of mobile phones were seized and examined, which linked all three people to Angel.”
Angel, of North Place, Brighton, was subsequently arrested at an address in Northampton on August 16 and found in possession of the drug line phone, police said.
Police said enquiries revealed Angel was in control of the drug line that was being used to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs.
He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, which he admitted and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 19, police added.
PC Dave Oliver, of the Op Centurion team, said: “Angel attempted to avoid detection by distancing himself from the drugs, and using vulnerable people to prepare and supply them for him.
“His conviction was made possible thanks to great work from the Op Centurion team, working in partnership with the Met Police’s Op Orochi team to combat County Lines drug dealing.”