Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Angel, 19, was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in prison after he was identified as running the ‘Snupe’ county drug line in the area.

The teenager supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Brighton, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Police were initially searching for a high risk missing person, who was suspected to have been exploited and involved in the supply of Class A substances,” a police spokesperson said.

Charlie Angel, 19, was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in prison after he was identified as running the ‘Snupe’ county drug line in the area. Photo: Sussex Police

"The 17-year-old was safely located along with two other children aged 16 and 17 at a flat in Peacehaven in August 2023, where class A drugs were found being prepared for distribution.

"A number of mobile phones were seized and examined, which linked all three people to Angel.”

Angel, of North Place, Brighton, was subsequently arrested at an address in Northampton on August 16 and found in possession of the drug line phone, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said enquiries revealed Angel was in control of the drug line that was being used to facilitate the supply of Class A drugs.

He was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, which he admitted and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on January 19, police added.

PC Dave Oliver, of the Op Centurion team, said: “Angel attempted to avoid detection by distancing himself from the drugs, and using vulnerable people to prepare and supply them for him.