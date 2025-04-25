Sussex Volunteer Police Cadets celebrated at annual parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dedication and achievements of the Sussex Volunteer Police Cadets were celebrated at their annual parade and prize-giving event.

The event, held on Friday, April 11, at the South of England Showground, brought together over 200 police cadets and volunteer leaders from across the force.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, and the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Annie Brown, attended alongside Chief Constable Jo Shiner and Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

The dedication and achievements of the Sussex Volunteer Police Cadets were celebrated at their annual parade and prize-giving event. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

They were joined by representatives from the Divisional Command Teams, as well as key figures from the National Volunteer Police Cadet team, highlighting the support for the cadet program.

Throughout the event, numerous cadets and leaders were recognised for their outstanding contributions across various categories.

The individual award winners included:

Overall Cadet of the Year – Olivia Paterson from Crawley

Cadet Unit of the Year – Crawley

Cadet Leader of the Year – Jointly awarded to PC Jodie Sullivan, from the Brighton Response Team, and PC Brett Robinson, from the Haywards Heath Response Team.

The Wealden Volunteer Police Cadet unit also received a special Chief’s Commendation for their Project 16, an innovative initiative dealing with violence against women and girls, which has positively impacted over 700 young people in their local area.

The Volunteer Police Cadets program offers a unique and invaluable experience for young people, providing a platform for their voices to be heard, fostering an understanding of policing, and providing young people with an opportunity to contribute to their communities through volunteering and social action projects.

Cadets regularly participate in a diverse range of activities, from learning about law and police procedures to engaging in practical exercises and assisting at carnivals, parades, marathons, and other community events.

They also help with operations such as test purchasing, fraud and knife initiatives.

The Volunteer Police Cadets welcomes young people aged between 13 and 17 years.

Visit the Volunteer Police Cadet website to find out more Be a Cadet | Volunteer Police Cadets.