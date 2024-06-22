Sussex woman charged after private jets spray painted in Just Stop Oil protest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Sussex has been charged with criminal damage following a Just Stop Oil protest at Stansted Airport.

Police confirmed they were called to the airport on Thursday (June 20) to reports of two people having gained access to a private area away from the runway, before causing damage to two aircraft.

Officers said they were on the scene within nine minutes and quickly detained two women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cole Macdonald, 22, of Baker Street, Brighton, was one of the women involved in the incident, police confirmed.

Police stock image. Photo: National World

She and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Williamson Avenue, Dumbarton, have now been charged with criminal damage valued at more than £5,000, aggravated trespass and interfering with national infrastructure, according to Essex Police.

Both women are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, June 22.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene.

“We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period.

“We have a good working relationship with Stansted Airport to ensure you can go about your travels with minimal impact.