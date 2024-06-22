Sussex woman charged after private jets spray painted in Just Stop Oil protest
Police confirmed they were called to the airport on Thursday (June 20) to reports of two people having gained access to a private area away from the runway, before causing damage to two aircraft.
Officers said they were on the scene within nine minutes and quickly detained two women.
Cole Macdonald, 22, of Baker Street, Brighton, was one of the women involved in the incident, police confirmed.
She and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, of Williamson Avenue, Dumbarton, have now been charged with criminal damage valued at more than £5,000, aggravated trespass and interfering with national infrastructure, according to Essex Police.
Both women are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, June 22.
Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature.
“Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene.
“We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period.
“We have a good working relationship with Stansted Airport to ensure you can go about your travels with minimal impact.
“We are not anti-protest but we will always take action where criminal acts take place.”