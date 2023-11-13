Sussex woman charged following speech made at protest in Brighton
Sussex Police have confirmed that a woman has been charged after a speech was made in Brighton last month.
Police said Hanin Barghouti, 22, of Eaton Grove, Hove, was charged on Monday, November 13, with ‘one count of supporting a proscribed organisation, namely Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (Hamas), contrary to Section 12 Terrorism Act 2000’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The charge follows a speech made at a protest in Brighton on Sunday, 8 October, following the attacks by Hamas against Israel. Barghouti has been released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.”