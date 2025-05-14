System 'is broken' says PM as Bognor Regis dog attack victim left without vital support
The statement came on this today’s edition of Prime Minister’s Question Time, during which Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths presented Vic’s case to the Prime Minister.
"Will the Prime Minister explain why pensioners like Victor who become severely disabled after retirement are excluded from claiming Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and are instead limited to the lesser support of attendance allowance, and will he commit to reviewing this unfair rule?”
Mr Franklin, who lost his left leg and his right arm after a dog attack in August 2023, does not currently qualify for PIP, despite his serious disability; meaning he has spent the months since his attack recovering without proper support or services, prompting family and friends to start a successful £25,0000 fundraiser for vital changes to his home.
Acknowledging Mr Franklin’s ‘awful circumstances’, the Prime Minister responded: “We do have to reform the system we’ve got. It’s not working, I think there’s a general agreement about that. But the principles have to be clear that we protect and secure those that need that protection an security, we help those who can work into work and those who can work should work, but we have to reform the system that we’ve got.”
The Prime Minister’s comments come after Mr Franklin’s family spoke out about a lack of support for the pensioner who, they say, has been forced to live without dignity ever since the attack.