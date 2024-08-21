Tadworth man with links to Horley wanted for being in breach of court bail conditions
A Tadworth man is wanted by Surrey Police for breaching his court bail conditions.
Carl Grattong, 37, is wanted by Surrey Police for being in breach of his EMS tag.
He is described by police as a White man, of slim build with short brown hair and a short beard. He also has links to Horley, the force said.
If you see Carl or have any information that might help Surrey Police locate him, please contact them quoting PR/45240095151 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.