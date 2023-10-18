Taxi driver guilty of dangerous driving after Ditchling collision that left father-to-be from Hassocks dead

A short-sighted taxi driver has been found guilty of dangerous driving after a collision that left a young man from Hassocks dead.

A court head that Abul Hussain, 55, of Downside, Shoreham, was not wearing his glasses when his taxi hit Jack Brandon, 22, while he walking home on an unlit road in July 2022.

Hussain will be sentenced on December 13.

Brighton and Hove Magistrates Court heard how a traffic investigation concluded that even if Hussain had been wearing glasses, he still would not have seen Mr Brandon in time to avoid hitting him on New Road, Ditchling.

But magistrates said Hussain’s poor vision meant driving without glasses was dangerous, as he could not read a number plate at no more than 4.9m. The DVLA requirement is 20m.

Magistrates said they did not believe Hussain when he said he thought he had hit a deer or sheep, so was guilty of failing to stop after an accident and failing to report it.

Chair of the bench Joanna Brown said: “You have impaired vision and require glasses to drive – that’s not in dispute. On the night in question you were driving without your glasses. We find that this would present an obvious risk to other road users and falls far below the standard required of a competent and careful driver. We are satisfied you are guilty of dangerous driving.”

The court previously heard from Hussain’s defence Richard Saynor, who tried to get the case dismissed after the prosecution’s case was over. He said the prosecution had failed to show any aspect of Hussain's driving was dangerous, citing case law that says the fact a fatal collision has happened is not in itself enough to prove the offence.

He also said the prosecution had failed to prove that Hussain knew for certain he had hit a pedestrian, and said without this knowledge, there is no legal duty to stop after, or report, a collision causing personal injury.

The bench dismissed his application.