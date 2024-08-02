A teenager was assaulted in a fish and chip shop in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said the 17-year-old was grabbed by the throat by a man during the late evening.

Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information after a 17-year-old was reported to have been assaulted in a fish and chip shop in Bodiam Drive, St Leonards on June 26.

An image of the man police said they would like to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

“A man was reported to have grabbed the teenager by the throat before leaving the shop at around 8.35pm.

“We would like to speak with the man in the image as we believe he may be able to assist police enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident take place, or can help identify the man sought is asked to contact police.

“You can make a report by calling 101 quoting reference 1469 of 26/06.”