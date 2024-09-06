A teenage boy was arrested in Hastings after a video of a dog being abused was circulated online, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the animal was injured at an address in the town.

The boy was then arrested after police became aware of the footage online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and common assault on September 5, has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

Police have charged a 33-year-old man with burglary after a charity shop had a money box and tin stolen. | NW

“Police are aware of footage circulating online in relation to the dog being injured at an address in Hastings and are assured that the dog is well and being cared for. Measures are being taken to keep it safe and the RSPCA has been made aware.

“We would like to remind the public that this is a live investigation. Please refrain from sharing or speculating online about anything that could prejudice criminal proceedings.”