Teen boy arrested in Hastings after video of dog being abused shared online

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:32 BST
A teenage boy was arrested in Hastings after a video of a dog being abused was circulated online, police said.

Sussex Police said the animal was injured at an address in the town.

The boy was then arrested after police became aware of the footage online.

A police spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and common assault on September 5, has been released on bail with strict conditions while enquiries continue.

“Police are aware of footage circulating online in relation to the dog being injured at an address in Hastings and are assured that the dog is well and being cared for. Measures are being taken to keep it safe and the RSPCA has been made aware.

“We would like to remind the public that this is a live investigation. Please refrain from sharing or speculating online about anything that could prejudice criminal proceedings.”

