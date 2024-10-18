Teen charged following brawl outside Worthing shopping centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were called to the scene at 6.38pm and a 15-year-old boy from Surrey was arrested and later charged with actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a weapon, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.
He has been bailed with strict conditions and is due to appear before Crawley Youth Court on 14 November.
A 14-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released, with no further action.
"Police continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for more information to assist with their enquiries,” they added.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 985 of 14/10.”