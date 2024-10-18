Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been charged with actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a weapon following a brawl outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre on Monday, October 14.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the scene at 6.38pm and a 15-year-old boy from Surrey was arrested and later charged with actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a weapon, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

He has been bailed with strict conditions and is due to appear before Crawley Youth Court on 14 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released, with no further action.

Sussex Police news.

"Police continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for more information to assist with their enquiries,” they added.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 985 of 14/10.”