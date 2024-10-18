Teen charged following brawl outside Worthing shopping centre

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th Oct 2024, 19:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has been charged with actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a weapon following a brawl outside the Guildbourne Shopping Centre on Monday, October 14.

Officers were called to the scene at 6.38pm and a 15-year-old boy from Surrey was arrested and later charged with actual bodily harm, battery and possession of a weapon, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

He has been bailed with strict conditions and is due to appear before Crawley Youth Court on 14 November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released, with no further action.

Sussex Police news.Sussex Police news.
Sussex Police news.

"Police continue to investigate the incident and are appealing for more information to assist with their enquiries,” they added.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 985 of 14/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice