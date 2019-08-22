Teen threatened with knife outside Newhaven shops

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside shops in Newhaven.

Police said the 14-year-old was outside the Avis Parade shops on August 16, when he was approached by an older teenager, who was with a group of four other younger teenagers.

Avis Parade Shops in Newhaven. Picture: Google Street View

The teen, who was also verbally threatened, ran to his bike and rode along Avis Road towards Denton Corner Park to escape the group, said police.

PC Tom Bowen said; “This was a frightening experience for the young boy, who was thankfully not harmed, and we are making active enquiries to identify this group and in particular the boy with the knife.

“If you have any information that might help, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1095 of 16/08.”

Inspector Ed Ripley added: “This is an appalling incident and I’m keen to identify and take action against those responsible. The local Community Problem Solving Team continue to engage with young people in the area to explain the dangers associated with carrying a knife.

“We have been proactive in stop and search in the area and will continue to target individuals and areas in Newhaven where young people gather.”

