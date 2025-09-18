Teen with ‘links across Sussex’ wanted on recall to prison after breaching licence conditions

By Matt Pole
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:47 BST
A teenager with ‘links across Sussex’ is wanted by police on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 19-year-old Mason McGarry, whose offences related to dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

The force said McGarry, who also has links to Suffolk, may be travelling with Dominic Mizzi, who is also wanted by Sussex Police.

Police have advised the public not to approach McGarry, but to dial 999 immediately.

Wanted teen Mason McGarry. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find Mason McGarry?

“The 19-year-old, who has links across Sussex and Suffolk, is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

“His offences relate to dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

“Mason might be travelling with Dominic Mizzi.

“If you see him or know his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting crime reference 47250181681.”

