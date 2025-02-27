A teenage boy and girl were threatened and robbed in Bexhill town centre at night, police said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the pair were left ‘shaken’ by the incident, which happened on Monday (February 24).

An appeal has been launched for witnesses and information.

A police spokesperson said: “The victims, a teenage boy and girl, were walking in Endwell Road when they were approached by a group of other young people at about 8.25pm on February 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to the scene

“They were threatened, and items including a Canada Goose coat and a Nike rucksack were taken.

“The victims had walked across the railway bridge and later went towards a nearby shop where police were called.

“They were left shaken by the incident but have received support from officers.

“Officers attended the area and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He has been bailed with strict conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endwell Road in Bexhill. Picture: Google

“It is believed others from the group had approached the victims from the Devonshire Square area.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide an extra level of visible reassurance.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage in the area at the time is asked to come forward.

“In particular, if anyone saw a group of young people acting suspiciously in the area at the time, they are asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1242 of 24/02. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”