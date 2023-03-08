Teenage boy arrested, charged and remanded in custody after ‘threatening two people’ with knife in Crawley
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody after ‘threatening two people with a knife’, Crawley Police has confirmed.
By Matt Pole
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:15pm
Police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 3 morning.
Posting on Twitter, a Crawley Police spokesperson said: “A teenage boy has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody after allegedly threatening two people with a knife in Crawley in the early hours of Friday 3 March.