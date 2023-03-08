Edit Account-Sign Out
Teenage boy arrested, charged and remanded in custody after ‘threatening two people’ with knife in Crawley

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody after ‘threatening two people with a knife’, Crawley Police has confirmed.

By Matt Pole
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 12:15pm

Police said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 3 morning.

Posting on Twitter, a Crawley Police spokesperson said: “A teenage boy has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody after allegedly threatening two people with a knife in Crawley in the early hours of Friday 3 March.

“The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear in court on 3 April.”

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody after ‘allegedly threatening two people with a knife’, Crawley Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby