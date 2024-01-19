Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and ‘relevant information’ after a teenage boy was assaulted in Brighton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the 17-year-old was walking alone near St Peter’s Church at about 4pm on Tuesday, January 2, when he was approached at a crossing by a man.

Police said the man assaulted him as he crossed the road towards St Peter’s House Library in Richmond Terrace.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Brighton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was looked after by library staff and was then taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious injury. He has since been discharged. The suspect was described as a stocky man of an Arab or mixed ethnic background in his mid 20s, 5’6”, with a black beard. He wore a black jacket and beanie hat with a logo.