Teenage boy assaulted in Brighton: Sussex Police appeal for any witnesses to come forward
Police said the 17-year-old was walking alone near St Peter’s Church at about 4pm on Tuesday, January 2, when he was approached at a crossing by a man.
Police said the man assaulted him as he crossed the road towards St Peter’s House Library in Richmond Terrace.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was looked after by library staff and was then taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious injury. He has since been discharged. The suspect was described as a stocky man of an Arab or mixed ethnic background in his mid 20s, 5’6”, with a black beard. He wore a black jacket and beanie hat with a logo.
“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or motorists in the area who may have seen what happened to come forward. In particular, anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is urged to report it to us. Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 932 of 02/01.”