Teenage boy assaulted on bus at Faygate
The force said the incident happened on board the number 17 Stagecoach bus between 5.35pm and 6pm on September 30 at Kilnwood Vale, travelling towards Brighton.
Sussex Police said a teenage boy was assaulted by another boy on board the bus from Brighton to Horsham.
Officers are keen to trace any witnesses to the incident, including a man who may have intervened on board.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity seen in the nearby area of Brewer Way, Lots Drive, Holmbush Drive and Arun Valley Way is also asked to come forward.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1201 of 30/09.