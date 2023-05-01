Edit Account-Sign Out
Teenage boy attacked by group of girls in ‘unprovoked assault’ in Lancing

A teenage boy was attacked by a group of girls in Lancing in an ‘unprovoked assault’, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Published 1st May 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:02 BST

Officers said the victim was walking through Monks Recreation Ground at around 7.20pm on Saturday, April 29, when he was approached and attacked by a group of girls near the basketball court.

Sussex Police added: “The girls were thought to be aged 13 to 15-years-old, and one of them was wearing a green top, black jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms.

“The victim attended hospital for treatment but fortunately, did not suffer any serious injuries.”

Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

Officers investigating the assault are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, including anyone who saw a group of girls in the area around that time.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1279 of 29/04.

