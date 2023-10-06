A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road in Brighton at around 5pm on Thursday (October 5) to ‘reports of a 17-year-old boy having been stabbed’.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” a police spokesperson said. "His next of kin have been informed.

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey & Sussex Major Crime Team, said a ‘fast-moving investigation’ is underway to ‘establish exactly what happened and why’.

He added: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and we understand the community will be shocked and alarmed.

“While we do so, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.”

Det Supt said the stabbing took place in the ‘centre of the city at a peak time’.

"Officers have already spoken with many witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man dressed in black leaving the area who hasn’t yet provided details to the police,” he said.