Teenage boy dies after stabbing in Sussex; police make murder arrest

A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed.
By Sam Morton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 07:24 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 07:55 BST
Emergency services were called to Queens Road in Brighton at around 5pm on Thursday (October 5) to ‘reports of a 17-year-old boy having been stabbed’.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead,” a police spokesperson said. "His next of kin have been informed.

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey & Sussex Major Crime Team, said a ‘fast-moving investigation’ is underway to ‘establish exactly what happened and why’.

He added: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and we understand the community will be shocked and alarmed.

“While we do so, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.”

Det Supt said the stabbing took place in the ‘centre of the city at a peak time’.

A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed. Photo: Eddie MitchellA 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A 17-year-old boy has died after a stabbing and a second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police has confirmed. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Officers have already spoken with many witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man dressed in black leaving the area who hasn’t yet provided details to the police,” he said.

"Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to call 101 or report online, quoting Operation Ash. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.”