A rapist, who subjected a teenage boy to an ‘unimaginable ordeal' in Worthing, has pleaded guilty in court, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Thomas Crabtree, 35 – of Sundew Close in Bedford – groomed an underage, teenage boy and ‘drove to Worthing to rape him’.

He contacted his victim on Snapchat and ‘repeatedly sent him sexually explicit images, police said.

A spokesperson added: “Crabtree, posing as a user called Will, arranged to meet his victim in Worthing and picked him up in his car.

"He drove the boy to a remote area near Goring Gap in Worthing and raped him.

“Crabtree then drove the boy around in his car in silence, before dropping him off in Worthing and returning to Bedford.

“The victim was subjected to an ordeal lasting several hours.”

Police said Snapchat data showed Crabtree blocked the victim and deleted all the messages between them – before ‘attempting to make contact again’ the following month.

“The victim reported to police and he and his family were given specialist support that will continue throughout the court process,” the spokesperson added.

"Crabtree was identified through the Snapchat account and arrested.

“He was subsequently charged with two counts of rape; assault by penetration; meeting a child following sexual grooming; engaging in sexual communication with a child; causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity and taking a child to remove him from a person having lawful control.”

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (July 10), Crabtree pleaded guilty to all counts and was remanded in custody, police said.

He will appear at a court to be confirmed on September 12 for sentencing.

Detective Chief Inspector Carrie Williams said: “Thomas Crabtree is a predator, who wilfully manipulated a young boy and took advantage of him in the most appalling way.

“This child suffered an unimaginable ordeal lasting several hours, but has shown incredible courage and resilience to report to police and help bring his attacker to justice.

“I would like to thank him and his family for their determination, and our partners in Bedfordshire Police and Norfolk Constabulary for their support in bringing Crabtree into custody.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to police online or via 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency. We will believe you, support you and do all we can you get you justice.”