Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A teenage boy has reported being sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said.

Sussex Police said the teenager reported walking along Cants Lane shortly before 6.15pm on Sunday, 4 June, then heading through a wooded area towards the World’s End area.

He was assaulted by two women, waking up on the floor having had his clothes removed, with injuries to his head and body, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said the assault was reported to police and the boy was given support by specialist officers.

Picture by Jon Rigby

Both women are described as being around 18 to 20 years old, police added.

Sussex Police said one had bright red, believed to be coloured, hair, around 6’ 3” tall and wearing glasses. She was wearing blue shorts and a black crop top, with pink Air Jordan trainers, police added.

Sussex Police said the second had very long white blonde hair and was around 5’ 9” tall, with a Merseyside accent.

