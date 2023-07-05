NationalWorldTV
Teenage boy sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill – Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A teenage boy has reported being sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST

Sussex Police said the teenager reported walking along Cants Lane shortly before 6.15pm on Sunday, 4 June, then heading through a wooded area towards the World’s End area.

He was assaulted by two women, waking up on the floor having had his clothes removed, with injuries to his head and body, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said the assault was reported to police and the boy was given support by specialist officers.

A teenage boy has reported being sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said. Picture by Jon RigbyA teenage boy has reported being sexually assaulted by two women in Burgess Hill, Sussex Police have said. Picture by Jon Rigby
Both women are described as being around 18 to 20 years old, police added.

Sussex Police said one had bright red, believed to be coloured, hair, around 6’ 3” tall and wearing glasses. She was wearing blue shorts and a black crop top, with pink Air Jordan trainers, police added.

Sussex Police said the second had very long white blonde hair and was around 5’ 9” tall, with a Merseyside accent.

Anyone who recognises those descriptions, saw anything suspicious or has any relevant video footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 044 of 20/06.