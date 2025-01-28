Teenage boys have jackets stolen in West Sussex town - 'On the second occasion threats of violence were used'
Sussex Police said officers are ‘aware of, and are investigating, two linked reports’ of teenage boys having their jackets stolen in Steyning.
"The incidents occurred in the vicinity of the High Street around 9.20pm on January 15 and around 8.30pm on January 17,” a police spokesperson said.
"On the second occasion threats of violence were used.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with any information about either incident to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250009205.”
The police urged the public to ‘remain vigilant’ and to ‘report any suspicious activity to us’. In an emergency, always dial 999.