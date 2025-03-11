Teenage cyclist seriously injured in Crawley collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage cyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Crawley.
Sussex Police said the incident involving a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf occurred in College Road about 5.20pm on Monday (March 10).
Police said the cyclist, an 18-year-old man from Crawley, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Volkswagen driver was uninjured, the force added.
A section of the road was temporary closed as emergency services responded to the scene.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Bentworth.