Teenage girl sexually assaulted in East Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in East Sussex.

By Sam Morton
Published 11th May 2023, 18:02 BST

The victim was walking along The Promenade – near the junction with Capel Avenue in Peacehaven – around 8.15pm on Sunday (May 7) ‘when she was approached by an unknown man’ who ‘then sexually assaulted her’, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a member of the public saw what was happening and shouted at the suspect, ‘causing him to flee from the scene’.

"The girl was able to safely return home and call police,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1547 of 07/05.

"Officers are investigating the assault and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

"They would particularly like to identify the man who shouted at the suspect as they believe he could be a key witness.”

Police said the suspect was described as white, in his early 20s, and around 5ft 10in tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1547 of 07/05.

