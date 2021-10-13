Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Newhaven

Officers are investigating after receiving a report of a teenage girl being sexually assaulted by a boy while waiting at a bus stop on the A259 Brighton Road in Newhaven, opposite the junction of The Fairway.

Police said the victim and suspect boarded a double decker bus heading west towards Brighton.

Here, the victim was sexually assaulted again by the same suspect before he alighted the bus a short distance later.

Can you help police?

Police said the assaults happened between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, September 20.

The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries are ongoing.

Police said it is believed a number of people were present both at the bus stop and on board the bus, and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.