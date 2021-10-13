Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Newhaven
Police are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault on a teenager in Newhaven.
Officers are investigating after receiving a report of a teenage girl being sexually assaulted by a boy while waiting at a bus stop on the A259 Brighton Road in Newhaven, opposite the junction of The Fairway.
Police said the victim and suspect boarded a double decker bus heading west towards Brighton.
Here, the victim was sexually assaulted again by the same suspect before he alighted the bus a short distance later.
Police said the assaults happened between 7pm and 8pm on Monday, September 20.
The victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries are ongoing.
Police said it is believed a number of people were present both at the bus stop and on board the bus, and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw any suspicious or unusual behaviour in the area around that time, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1481 of 28/09.