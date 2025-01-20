British Transport Police (BTP) said detectives are ‘investigating a sexual assault’ on-board a train between Brighton and Southwick in December.

BTP published CCTV images on Monday (January 20), asking anyone who recognises the person pictured to come forward.

The police appeal read: “At around 5.30pm on Sunday, December 15, a teenage girl was sat on the train when a man sat opposite her where he tried to talk to her but she did not respond.

"As the teenage girl stood up to get off the train the man has sexually assaulted her.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the images as they believe he may have information which could help with their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the person in the photos is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 527 of December 15.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

