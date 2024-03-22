Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said the collision took place at around 6pm on January 26 on B2036, Pound Hill North and involved a car hitting a 17-year-old girl.

Sussex Police said she was taken to hospital and suffered life-changing injuries. She has since been discharged, police added.

Police are trying to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Crawley. Picture by Jon Rigby

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1064 of 26/01.

