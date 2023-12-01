A man has been charged to appear in court after six teenage girls reported being sexually assaulted at a live music event in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said detectives have charged a man with ‘six sexual assaults involving teenage girls’ at a community event in Steyning.

"In June 2022, police were called to a gathering in Steyning Road where a man had been detained by security,” a police spokesperson said.

"Six teenage girls reported being touched inappropriately while in a crowd watching live music.

“Dovydas Lagoda, 28, of Clyde Street in Sheerness, Kent, was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of sexual assault.”

Lagoda, who is out on bail, is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2024, police said.

Police added that the victims have ‘received support from specialist officers’, which will ‘continue throughout the judicial process’.

Detective Constable Hannah Elmer said: “Thanks to the quick thinking of these six teenagers, and the swift actions of security at the event, we were able to arrest a suspect and bring these charges.

“All six of these victims will receive the full support of Sussex Police and our specialist partners for the duration of the court process and beyond.