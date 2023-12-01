Teenage girls sexually assaulted at West Sussex live music event; suspect named and charged
Sussex Police said detectives have charged a man with ‘six sexual assaults involving teenage girls’ at a community event in Steyning.
"In June 2022, police were called to a gathering in Steyning Road where a man had been detained by security,” a police spokesperson said.
"Six teenage girls reported being touched inappropriately while in a crowd watching live music.
“Dovydas Lagoda, 28, of Clyde Street in Sheerness, Kent, was arrested and subsequently charged with six counts of sexual assault.”
Lagoda, who is out on bail, is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 2, 2024, police said.
Police added that the victims have ‘received support from specialist officers’, which will ‘continue throughout the judicial process’.
Detective Constable Hannah Elmer said: “Thanks to the quick thinking of these six teenagers, and the swift actions of security at the event, we were able to arrest a suspect and bring these charges.
“All six of these victims will receive the full support of Sussex Police and our specialist partners for the duration of the court process and beyond.
“If you are a victim of sexual offences, please report to police online or via 101, or call 999 in an emergency.”