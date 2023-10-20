A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the 19-year-old victim was approached by an unknown man around 10.30pm on Saturday, October 14 in the vicinity of Cedar Drive.

She was assaulted and had a quantity of cash stolen, and suffered injuries requiring medical treatment, Sussex Police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police described the suspect as a black man, 5’ 11” and with facial hair, wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, and a black and red puffer jacket.

A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage.