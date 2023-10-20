BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Teenage woman sustains ‘injuries requiring medical treatment’ following sexual assault in Southwater - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the 19-year-old victim was approached by an unknown man around 10.30pm on Saturday, October 14 in the vicinity of Cedar Drive.

She was assaulted and had a quantity of cash stolen, and suffered injuries requiring medical treatment, Sussex Police confirmed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police described the suspect as a black man, 5’ 11” and with facial hair, wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, and a black and red puffer jacket.

Most Popular
A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon RigbyA teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby
A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jon Rigby

Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or via 101, quoting serial 314 of 16/10.