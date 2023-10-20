Teenage woman sustains ‘injuries requiring medical treatment’ following sexual assault in Southwater - Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
A teenage woman has been sexually assaulted in Southwater, Sussex Police have reported.
Police said the 19-year-old victim was approached by an unknown man around 10.30pm on Saturday, October 14 in the vicinity of Cedar Drive.
She was assaulted and had a quantity of cash stolen, and suffered injuries requiring medical treatment, Sussex Police confirmed.
Sussex Police described the suspect as a black man, 5’ 11” and with facial hair, wearing a black tracksuit, black shoes, and a black and red puffer jacket.
Police would like to speak to any witnesses who saw anyone matching the description in the area around this time, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police online or via 101, quoting serial 314 of 16/10.