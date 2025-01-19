Teenager arrested after attempted robbery in Chichester
Police said that officers were called to South Street at around 10am to a report of a teenager attempting to steal an electric bike from its owner by the junction with West Pallant, before members of the public intervened.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Chichester was arrested by officers nearby on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of cannabis and theft of a pedal cycle. He remains in custody at this time.
“The incident and events leading up to it took place in a busy area of town and police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone approached by a boy on a bike in South Street.
“If you can help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 288 of 19/01.”