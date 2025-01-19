Teenager arrested after attempted robbery in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Chichester, on Sunday morning (January 19).

Police said that officers were called to South Street at around 10am to a report of a teenager attempting to steal an electric bike from its owner by the junction with West Pallant, before members of the public intervened.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 16-year-old boy from Chichester was arrested by officers nearby on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of cannabis and theft of a pedal cycle. He remains in custody at this time.

“The incident and events leading up to it took place in a busy area of town and police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone approached by a boy on a bike in South Street.

“If you can help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 288 of 19/01.”