Teenager arrested following reported fight between two boys in Crawley
Police are appealing for information following reports of a fight in Broadway, Crawley on Friday, September 19, at around 7.30pm.
Sussex Police said the fight, which was reported to have been between two teenage boys, happened near to Taj.
One boy was said to be in possession of a knife, the force added.
Following enquiries, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and with possessing a bladed article in a public place.
He has since been bailed with strict conditions, the force added.
Police would also like to speak with the person in the images in connection with further enquiries.
If you recognise the clothing, or have any information or footage to report, you can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1386 of 19/09.