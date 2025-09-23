Teenager arrested following reported fight between two boys in Crawley

A teenager has been arrested after a reported fight between two boys in Crawley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following reports of a fight in Broadway, Crawley on Friday, September 19, at around 7.30pm.

Sussex Police said the fight, which was reported to have been between two teenage boys, happened near to Taj.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One boy was said to be in possession of a knife, the force added.

Police are appealing for information following reports of a fight in Broadway, Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Following enquiries, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and with possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He has since been bailed with strict conditions, the force added.

Police would also like to speak with the person in the images in connection with further enquiries.

If you recognise the clothing, or have any information or footage to report, you can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1386 of 19/09.