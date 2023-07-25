Teenager arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of affray, possession of offensive weapon and supply of Class A drugs

A teenager has been arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, Sussex Police have reported.

Officers on patrol in Trafalgar Street, Brighton were alerted to an altercation between a group of youths at around midday on Thursday, July 13, when one of them fled the scene, Sussex Police said.

Officers gave chase on foot along Tidy Street and into Meeting House Lane, where an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, police confirmed.

Sussex Police said a knife and a package containing Class A drugs were found nearby.

Picture by Jon Rigby