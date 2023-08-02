BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Teenager arrested in Sussex village on suspicion of possession of a bladed article

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in an East Sussex village on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, according to police.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:16 BST

Police said they responded to a report of a man seen with a knife in New Road, Hellingly, at around 9.20am on Wednesday, August 2.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Hellingly on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis, with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this matter was dealt with.

An eye-witness said armed police, a helicopter and a dog unit were called to the incident.