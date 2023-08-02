Teenager arrested in Sussex village on suspicion of possession of a bladed article

Police said they responded to a report of a man seen with a knife in New Road, Hellingly, at around 9.20am on Wednesday, August 2.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Hellingly on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis, with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.”
Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this matter was dealt with.
An eye-witness said armed police, a helicopter and a dog unit were called to the incident.