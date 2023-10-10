Teenager arrested on suspicion of drug and driving offences in Hastings

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of drug and driving offences in Hastings.

Plain-clothed police officers were on patrol in the town on Monday, September 18 when they witnessed a suspected drugs deal take place in a passageway between Bethune Way and Waterworks Road.

One of the suspects was riding an electric bike, which had also been seen earlier in the day to be travelling at speed, weaving in and out of traffic, and pulling wheelies.

The plain-clothed officers called for uniformed police to attend. They stopped a 16-year-old boy in Queens Road and following a search, seized two mobile phones, around ten wraps of Class A drugs and a quantity of cash. An electric bike was also seized.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs; driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; and using a motor vehicle on a road / public place without insurance. He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The patrols were part of Project ADDER – an initiative to tackle drug-related harm and crime in Hastings.

Since launching two years ago, the project has seen more than 800 people arrested for drug trafficking and supply, and/or possession of weapons, and more than 1,000 drug seizures.