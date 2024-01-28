Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The incident in Gladonian Road was reported to police around 6am.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 51-year-old victim, from Littlehampton, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was discovered in a street in Littlehampton this morning (Sunday, January 28). Photo: Sussex Police

Following enquiries, a 16-year-old boy from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of murder, the spokesperson added.

He remains in police custody at this time, according to police.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, said: “We understand this is a shocking incident for a close-knit community in Littlehampton; my condolences are with the family and friends of the victim, and anyone affected by this death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are working hard to establish the facts surrounding the tragic events of last night, and need the assistance of the public to do so, especially by calling in if you were in Gladonian Road between midnight and 6am, either on foot or in a vehicle.

“It would also support the investigation if any social media posts did not speculate about what happened. If you have information, please call in to the police and we will take that information from you.”

You can contact police online, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Sett.