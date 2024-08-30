Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Sussex on Thursday (August 29).

Emergency services were called to the Vicarage Field area in Hailsham at around 6.20pm to reports of a man having suffered a serious injury to his chest.

Police said that a man in his 20s was treated by paramedics, but was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initial enquiries identified a suspect, who was located a property in Hailsham, police added.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Hailsham on Thursday (August 29).

A 17-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

Chief Inspector James Scott said: “This is a tragic incident which I know will be distressing for the community.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this young man as we seek to understand exactly what happened this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The significant police presence will remain in the area, as part of the investigation and to offer reassurance. If you have any concerns, please do speak to an officer.

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Par.”